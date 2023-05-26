Upset fans trend 'Boycott Anupamaa', accuse Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show of insulting Hindu culture

A still from Anupamaa |

The popular daily soap 'Anupamaa', starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, is one of the most-watched daily soaps on Indian television. It has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts for almost three years now and has shattered some of the biggest records. However, of late, fans of the show seem to have been upset with the makers over the current track, and for the first time in the show's history, 'Boycott Anupamaa' was seen trending on social media.

'Anupamaa' also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, among others in key roles. The show traces the journey of a housewife who breaks the shackles of stereotype and earns an indentity for herself.

The show has been breaking several viewership records ever since its inception, and since the time Gaurav Khanna joined the cast, fans couldn't help but gush about the chemistry between his character, Anuj Kapadia, and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa.

Netizens trend 'Boycott Anupamaa'

Much to the dismay of Anupamaa and Anuj fans, aka 'MaAn' fans, the two have been separated in the current track and all is not well in their marriage.

In the latest track, both Anupamaa and Anuj can be seen participating in the former's son Samar's wedding, however, Anupamaa was seen performing the rituals with her ex-husband, Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey), while Anuj did the same with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey), who seems to be in love with him.

The fact that both Anupamaa and Anuj have been performing the rituals with other partners despite being married to each other did not go down well with fans, who slammed the makers for "insulting the country's culture" and called for the show's boycott.

"Anupamaa show is an insult to Bharat Desh, the country's culture as well as Hinduism. A married ex husband (Vanraj) and ex-wife (Anupamaa) doing their son's marriage vidhis while his current wife (Kavya) watches. An unrelated woman (MaaYaa) sits for pooja with a married man (Anuj) in front of his wife (Anu). Elders (Leela) asked Anupama to join Vanraj while Hasmukh and Kanta watch all this unfold," a fan tweeted.

About Anupamaa

The first episode of 'Anupamaa' was aired in July 2020 and since then, there has been no looking back for the show.

It has been produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, and directed by Romesh Kalra.

Recently, 'Anupamaa' was all over the news after Paras Kalnawat, who was earlier a part of the daily soap, claimed that 80 per cent of the cast will leave the show in an instant given a chance. However, several members of the current star cast rubbished the reports of poor work environment and culture on the sets of the show and stated that they were blessed to be a part of it.

