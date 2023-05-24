Rupali Ganguly looks inconsolable as she attends Anupamaa co-star Nitesh Pandey's funeral

Actor Nitesh Pandey, best known for his roles in the TV show Anupamaa and in Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om, was found dead in the room of an Igatpuri hotel in the early hours of Wednesday (May 24). He was 52. The cause of the actor's death is said to be heart attack.

Nitesh's body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the police registered an Accidental Death Report at Igatpuri police station. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, which was attended by several celebrities.

Nitesh's Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly also attended his funeral and paid her last respects.

In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rupali looks inconsolable and devasted. The actress is seen wiping her tears with her dupatta as she sat in her car.

Earlier today, Rupali had revealed that she is in shock after Nitesh's sudden demise. She said, "He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated. He was so fiercely protective about me."

Nitesh Pandey's shocking death

The actor was found unconscious in his bedroom and was later declared dead before admission at the hospital. During the probe, police found that he was alone in the hotel room when the incident took place.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that Nitesh had ordered some food. The hotel staff got suspicious when the actor didn't open the door after the hotel staff knocked several times.

When the door was opened by the staff with a master key, the actor was found unconscious.

Pandey is survived by his wife Arpita and a son.

