Arti Singh Marries Dipak Chauhan: Family Distributes Sweets Amongst Paps Post Wedding

By: Sachin T | April 26, 2024

Actress Arti Singh got married to beau Dipak Chauhan on Thursday evening in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The wedding was a grand affair and Arti looked radiant as a bride as she posed for the paps for the first time post her wedding

Arti's family -- brother Krushna Abhishek, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah and their mother -- were all dressed up in ivory as they posed with the newlyweds

Post the wedding, the family was seen distributing sweets amongst the paparazzi who blessed the couple for their new life together

Krushka also thanked the paps for being a part of the wedding and for showering their love on Arti and Dipak

Kashmera was all smiles as she distributed sweet boxes and interacted with the paps

She also asked the paps and people from the media to bestow their love and blessings on the newlyweds

Arti introduced her husband to the media as he too joined in to distribute the sweets

