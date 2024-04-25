 What Is The Age Difference Between Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan?
Arti Singh is getting married to a Mumbai-based businessman, Dipak Chauhan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is all set to become a married woman soon. The actress is tying the knot to a Mumbai-based businessman, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25, 2024, at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, Arti revealed that it is an arranged marriage and her husband-to-be, Dipak, proposed for marriage on January 1, 2024.

article-image

She added, "There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November."

"However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement," said the actress.

article-image
article-image

While Arti is a well-known face in the television industry, Dipak maintains a low profile and is the founder of an event management company.

He celebrates his birthday on August 5 and is 38. Arti, on the other hand, is born on April 5, 1985, and is currently 39. Her husband-to-be is one year younger than the actress.

