 Arti Singh To Marry Businessman Dipak Chauhan On April 25 In Mumbai, Says 'He Proposed To Me At My Guruji's Temple'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArti Singh To Marry Businessman Dipak Chauhan On April 25 In Mumbai, Says 'He Proposed To Me At My Guruji's Temple'

Arti Singh To Marry Businessman Dipak Chauhan On April 25 In Mumbai, Says 'He Proposed To Me At My Guruji's Temple'

The 39-year-old actress revealed that it is an arranged marriage and she decided to marry Dipak in November 2023

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image

Television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has confirmed her marriage with businessman Dipak Chauhan. On her birthday today (April 5), Arti said that they will tie the knot on April 25 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai. The 39-year-old actress also revealed that it is an arranged marriage and she decided to marry Dipak in November 2023.

According to a report in ETimes, Arti said that Dipak proposed marriage to her with a ring at her guruji’s temple in Delhi and she instantly said yes.

Opening up about having an arranged marriage, Arti told the portal, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn’t feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship. He brings a calming influence into my life and serves as a grounding force."

The actress further said she is blessed to have Dipak in her life as she can truly be herself when she's around him.

Arti also said they are planning to visit a temple to seek blessings after tying the knot and they haven't thought about their honeymoon yet.

Earlier, it was reported that Arti's pre-wedding festivities like haldi and mehndi as well as pheras will take place at one venue in Mumbai. Reportedly, the wedding guest list will include her uncle, actor Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the TV and film industry.

Read Also
Krushna Abhishek's Sister Arti Singh Gets Engaged To Boyfriend? Actress Finally REACTS (Exclusive)
article-image

Who is Dipak Chauhan?

Dipak is a businessman from Navi Mumbai and he has over 16.9K followers on Instagram. His account his private. Arti has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

Arti is known for being a part of TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and emerged as fourth runner-up. In this reality show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Arti had revealed that she suffered depression due to lack of work for nearly two years.

The actress is currently seen playing a negative role in the TV show Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam Actress Meera Jasmine's Father Joseph Philip Dies At 83 In Kerala

Malayalam Actress Meera Jasmine's Father Joseph Philip Dies At 83 In Kerala

Arti Singh To Marry Businessman Dipak Chauhan On April 25 In Mumbai, Says 'He Proposed To Me At My...

Arti Singh To Marry Businessman Dipak Chauhan On April 25 In Mumbai, Says 'He Proposed To Me At My...

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt 'Physically Abused' Her Before 2016 Plane Incident

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt 'Physically Abused' Her Before 2016 Plane Incident

Actress Nyra Banerjee REACTS After Pap Says He Wants To Click Her 'Peeche Se': 'Kya Reason Hai?'...

Actress Nyra Banerjee REACTS After Pap Says He Wants To Click Her 'Peeche Se': 'Kya Reason Hai?'...

Perfect! Madhuri Dixit Sings Ed Sheeran's Romantic Track With Husband Shriram Nene In New Video

Perfect! Madhuri Dixit Sings Ed Sheeran's Romantic Track With Husband Shriram Nene In New Video