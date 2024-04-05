Arti Singh To Marry Businessman Dipak Chauhan On April 25 In Mumbai, Says 'He Proposed To Me At My Guruji's Temple'

Television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has confirmed her marriage with businessman Dipak Chauhan. On her birthday today (April 5), Arti said that they will tie the knot on April 25 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai. The 39-year-old actress also revealed that it is an arranged marriage and she decided to marry Dipak in November 2023.

According to a report in ETimes, Arti said that Dipak proposed marriage to her with a ring at her guruji’s temple in Delhi and she instantly said yes.

Opening up about having an arranged marriage, Arti told the portal, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn’t feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship. He brings a calming influence into my life and serves as a grounding force."

The actress further said she is blessed to have Dipak in her life as she can truly be herself when she's around him.

Arti also said they are planning to visit a temple to seek blessings after tying the knot and they haven't thought about their honeymoon yet.

Earlier, it was reported that Arti's pre-wedding festivities like haldi and mehndi as well as pheras will take place at one venue in Mumbai. Reportedly, the wedding guest list will include her uncle, actor Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the TV and film industry.

Who is Dipak Chauhan?

Dipak is a businessman from Navi Mumbai and he has over 16.9K followers on Instagram. His account his private. Arti has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

Arti is known for being a part of TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and emerged as fourth runner-up. In this reality show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Arti had revealed that she suffered depression due to lack of work for nearly two years.

The actress is currently seen playing a negative role in the TV show Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani.