 Krushna Abhishek's Sister Arti Singh Gets Engaged To Boyfriend? Actress Finally REACTS (Exclusive)
While some speculated that Arti Singh has got engaged, others believed that she has purchased a new apartment in Mumbai

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Popular television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh sparked engagement rumours after she flaunted her ring in latest pictures. A few weeks back, it was reported that the actress is planning to tie the knot with her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan in April 2024. Arti has reportedly been dating Dipak for more than a year now. Soon after the actress shared the photos, celebs dropped congratulatory messages for her in the comments sections.

While some speculated that Arti has got engaged, others believed that she has purchased a new apartment in Mumbai.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with Arti on Monday morning to enquire about the new pictures. However, reacting to the speculations, the actress said that she will officially announce everything soon.

When asked about her engagement rumours, Arti said, "No no, nothing like that. I will let you know and if something like that happens, I will announce myself."

In the photos shared by Arti herself, the actress is seen wearing a red saree. She completed her traditional look with gajra, bangles and gold jewellery. "Laal ishq," she captioned her post and added a heart emoticon.

In the comments section, actress Bipasha Basu, who is also her close friend, congratulated her. On the other hand, Kashmera Shah wrote, "Beautiful. Finally you have got your dream."

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of her balcony, decked up with fresh flowers, and wrote, "New beginnings."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Arti will tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan.

Arti is known for acting in TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and emerged as fourth runner-up. In this reality show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Arti had revealed that she suffered depression due to lack of work for nearly two years.

The actress is currently seen playing a negative role in the TV show Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani.

