Who Is Arti Singh's Husband-To-Be Dipak Chauhan?

By: Sachin T | April 25, 2024

Popular television actress Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan in the presence of family members and close friends on April 25

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arti has constantly been sharing pictures and videos with her husband-to-be from their pre-wedding festivities on social media

Dipak is a businessman from Navi Mumbai and he has over 16.9K followers on Instagram

As per his Instagram bio, Dipak is the Managing Director and Founder of Starconnect Group India, an event management company

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While Arti is 39 years old, Dipak is 38, according to several media reports

Arti and Dipak's marriage is arranged by their family members and in one of her interviews, Arti had revealed that she decided to marry Dipak in November 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arti said Dipak proposed marriage to her with a ring at her guruji’s temple last year in Delhi and she instantly said yes

Photo by Varinder Chawla

