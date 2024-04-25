Inside Heeramandi Screening: Bhansali With Salman Khan To Rekha's Candid Moments

By: Sachin T | April 25, 2024

The screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi, was organised in Mumbai on April 24. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood

Bhansali is making web series debut with Heeramandi, which will show a world where courtesans were once queens

The makers shared several inside pictures in which Salman Khan was seen posing with Bhansali. His appearance at the event put an end to the rumours of feud between him and the director

Bhansali also posed with Alia Bhatt, who played the titular role in his last film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also won a National Film Award for her performance

Bhansali and veteran actress Rekha's candid moment was also caught on camera

In another picture, Rekha was seen interacting with Heeramandi actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonakshi's mother, former actress Poonam Sinha, also attended the event

Genelia Deshmukh sent best wishes to Fardeen Khan, who has made his acting comeback after 14 years. He will play the role of Wali Mohammed in the show

Genelia shared a picture with Bhansali from the event on her Instagram story and praised the web series

The show also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and others. It will release on Netflix on May 1

