Heeramandi: From Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Celebrities Attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Debut Show’s Premiere In Mumbai

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 25, 2024
Salman Khan was spotted with heavy security at the premiere night of Heeramandi.
Alia Bhatt along with mother Soni Razdan and mother in law Neetu Kapoor attends the red carpet of Heeramandi.
While we absolutely look forward to witness Aditi on the show, needless to say, the actress and her fiance Siddharth look stunning as they make an appearance on the red carpet tonight.
The screening of Sanjay Leela Bansali's debut show 'Heeramandi' has been a star studded affair. With popular faces from the world of television attending the premiere night. Suzzane Khan was spotted with boyfriend Arslaan Goni attending the premiere night of the show. The duo twinned in black.
Mandira Bedi was seen adorning a red and pink saree along with a kundan necklace for the premiere of Heeramandi.
Rasika Duggal was seen gracing the red carpet in a beautiful pastel co-ord set.
Munawar Faruqui stunned in a white pathani at the premiere of the show
Sunil Grover spotted on the premiere night of Heeramandi.
Urvashi Rautela opts for a purple jumpsuit for the premiere night.
Fatima Sana Sheikh wears a black kurta along with a beautiful golden dupatta for the premiere of Heeramandi.
Karan Johar looks suave in a black suit.
Ananya Panday opts for a royal blue velvet Indian suit for the premiere night.
Adah Sharma dons a funky look for the premiere night.
Kusha Kapila opts for a floral saree for the premiere of Heeramandi.
Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh dressed in black and golden hues for the premiere night.