'It's Not Krushna's Wedding': Kashmera Shah Hopes 'Father-In-Law' Govinda Attends Arti Singh's Nuptials

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25, and her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has now expressed her desire to welcome 'mama' Govinda during the festivities. Calling the Hero No 1 actor her 'father-in-law', Kashmera stated that the fight was between them and Arti should not be the one bearing the brunt of it.

For those unversed, Govinda and his wife Sunita had severed ties with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera several years ago, after the latter had tagged them as "people who dance for money".

As Arti is about to get married on Thursday, Kashmera requested to Govinda and his wife via news portals to mark their attendance at their niece's wedding as she has nothing to do with their feud.

"He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna's wedding. If he had not come to our wedding, we would have understood. But it is Arti and she really wants him there," she said.

She went on to call herself Govinda's 'daughter-in-law', and added, "We will welcome him with open arms. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet."

In an earlier interview, Arti had rued about Govinda cutting ties with her family, and had stated that because of his fight with Krushna and Kashmera, he had seized all communication with her as well despite their being no fault of hers.

Meanwhile, Arti's pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off, and on Tuesday night, Krushka and Kashmera threw a star-studded sangeet bash for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Among the slew of celebs who attended the sangeet were Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Yuvika Choudhary, Shefali Jariwala, and others.

The family members, along with the couple, were even seen distributing sweets among the paps and thanking them for their support and blessings.