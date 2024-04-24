'Can't Even Hook It': Rashami Desai TROLLED As She Struggles To Walk In Dramatic Lehenga At Arti Singh's Sangeet

Actress Rashami Desai made a dazzling appearance at her friend, actress Arti Singh's star-studded sangeet ceremony in the city on Tuesday night. But even as her fans were excited to see her in public after a long time, they were left disappointed and they criticised her choice of outfit for the night.

In a video of Rashami that has now gone viral, the Bigg Boss 13 fame can be seen looking gorgeous in a shimmery rose gold lehenga. However, throughout her red carpet appearance, she struggled to walk in the lehenga.

In fact, she was seen lifting it with both her hands and taking baby steps to move around, all the time looking visibly awkward.

"No offence on anyone weight but why wear uncomfortable clothes when you can even hook the garment and walk uncomfortably," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Blouse fattne wali hai". "Aese dress kyu pente ho jo sambhale hi nhi jate?" another netizen asked.

Despite the heavy lehenga and the discomfort, Rashami was seen flashing her cutest smile at the cameras and the photographers cheered as she reached the venue. She was accompanied by her mother at the sangeet bash.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh is all set to get married to beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25 and her family has been leaving no stone unturned to make the festivities special for the actress. Brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah have taken charge of all the events and they were even seen distributing sweets among the shutterbugs on Tuesday night as a return gift for blessing Arti.