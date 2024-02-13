'I Feel It's A Slap': Rashami Desai REACTS To Ranveer Singh's Viral Ad With Johnny Sins

Television actress Rashami Desai penned a lengthy note on her social media handle on Monday after Ranveer Singh dropped his new ad with adult star Johnny Sins, advertising the use of male sexual performance enhancers. The actress wrote that the advertisment felt like a "slap" and that it is humiliating for the small screen industry.

The ad seemed to be a parody of the quintessential 'saas-bahu' family drama shown in over-the-top Hindi daily soaps and it did not go down well with Rashami.

She took to her Instagram and wrote, "I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the Bollywood films also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television."

She went on to say, "We always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic)."

As soon as Ranveer shared the ad on his social media handle on Monday, it took the internet by storm and they termed it as the "biggest crossover ever".

In the advertisement, Ranveer can be seen playing Johnny Sins' brother. The ad concludes with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor stating how four out of ten men are unable to perform in bed, and that it was very easy to resolve.