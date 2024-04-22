 Arti Singh Dances Her Heart Out With Beau Dipak Chauhan And Family On Her Haldi Ceremony, Stuns In A Pink And Green Lehenga
Arti Singh looks beautiful in a green and pink lehenga for her haldi ceremony.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan on the 25th of April. While the actress is all prepped up for her big day, her wedding festivities have begun too. Today, being her haldi ceremony, Arti was seen adorning a pink and green lehenga for the ocacsion. Arti's friend Maheema took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her haldi ceremony.

In this video shared by Maheema, while Arti can be seen shaking a leg and planting kisses on beau Dipak Chauhan's cheeks, her her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister in law Kashmera Shah too can be seen dancing with the bride to be. These videos indeed indicate that the actress' haldi ceremony is going to be a joyous affair.

As for Arti's haldi look, the actress has opted for minimal makeup, soft curls and gajra adorned hands to compliment her pink and green lehenga.

Arti Singh, who has been a part of various succesful shows like Bigg Boss 13, Waaris, Udaan and more is tying the knot with beau Dipak in an arrange marriage set up. Dipak Chauhan is a Navi Mumbai based buisnessman. The actress had earlier spoken of Dipak's camraderie with Krushna and Kashmera stating that he shares an amazing bond with them.

