Unseen Pictures Of Arti Singh's Bridal Shower

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 20, 2024
Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan soon.
The actress was seen being showered with love and kisses before her big day by her family and friends in her bridal shower.
This party was attended by Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah from her family.
Ragini Khanna, Arti's cousin sister was also spotted at the celebration call.
In a blue metallic dress and blue stilettos, the actress looked absolutely stunning.
The actress had earlier revealed of her entire family coming under one roof for her forthcoming wedding.
Arti Singh is gearing up for her big day and is all set to tie the knot on the 25th of April this year.