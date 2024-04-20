Inside Arti Singh's Bridal Shower: Bride-To-Be Stuns In Mini Dress, Dances Her Heart Out With Kashmera Shah & Krushna Abhishek

Model-actress Kashmera Shah hosted a glamourous bridal shower for her sister-in-law, popular television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh. Arti is all set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai. Several inside photos and videos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media.

The bridal shower was attended by Arti's family members and industry friends, including Mahhi Vij, Deepshikha Nagpal, Tannaz Irani, and others.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in an off-shoulder blue mini dress. She completed her look with matching high heels.

Arti first posed with her brother, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, for the paps. The duo twinned in royal blue outfits. In the inside videos that have gone viral, Arti is seen cutting a beautiful five-tier cake. She then danced her heart out and posed with the guests.

Another video showed Arti grooving with Kashmera and Krushna to popular Bollywood songs like Chunri Chunri and Jumma Chumma among others. Check out the visuals here:

Earlier this month, Arti revealed that it is an arranged marriage and she decided to marry Dipak in November 2023.

Her pre-wedding festivities like haldi and mehndi will take place at one venue in Mumbai. Reportedly, the wedding guest list will include her uncle, actor Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the TV and film industry.

Who is Dipak Chauhan?

Dipak is a businessman from Navi Mumbai and he has over 16.9K followers on Instagram. His account his private. Arti has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

Arti is known for being a part of TV shows like Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Maayka, Grihasti, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and emerged as fourth runner-up. In this reality show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Arti had revealed that she suffered depression due to lack of work for nearly two years.

The actress is currently seen playing a negative role in the TV show Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani.