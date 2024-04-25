Queen Of Tears Episode 15 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears Episode 15: All About Premiere Date, India Time, Upcoming Twists & More |

Queen of Tears, featuring the dynamic duo of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won, is a global sensation. This beloved Korean drama, which has already premiered its 14th episode on an OTT platform, is gearing up to digitally release its 15th episode in April 2024.

The romantic drama will be available on Netflix, while in South Korea, it will air on the local channel TvN.

Release Date of Queen of Tears Episode 15

The Netflix series is set to release episode 15 on April 27, 2024. Queen of Tears consists of 16 episodes, which are released each Saturday and Sunday around 9:20 p.m. Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). According to the reports, episode 15 will release at 5:10 p.m. (KST), which is 5:40 p.m. (IST).

Plot

Queen of Tears narrates the story of two individuals named Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Instead of belonging to a very different background, Baek Hyun Woo falls in love with Hong Hae-in. They both decide to live with each other forever and get married. However, the story takes a different turn when the couple becomes distant and loses interest in each other. How they reconcile their relationship is all about the series.

What to expect in episode 15?

In episode 14, Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in decided to get away from everything to spend some quality time together. The show captured their beautiful moments as they explored different places and expressed their feelings for each other.

Unfortunately, Eun-sung, who is against their relationship, falsely accused Hyun-woo and got him arrested. Meanwhile, Eun-sung tries to get close to Hong-Hae-in. Will the couple be able to get rid of Eun-sung and stay together, or will they fall apart?