 'They Have Vulgar Content, Nudity': Sunil Pal Says He's Happy As The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends Abruptly
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'They Have Vulgar Content, Nudity': Sunil Pal Says He's Happy As The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends Abruptly

'They Have Vulgar Content, Nudity': Sunil Pal Says He's Happy As The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends Abruptly

He advised Kapil to return to the small screen and also suggested that his co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda must not appear on other shows

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

The Great Indian Kapil Show, which promised a laughter riot on OTT when it commenced on March 30, failed to impress fans and the makers have thus decided to pull the plug on the show. It recently aired its last episode after just a month of airing on Netflix, and comedian Sunil Pal has now stated that he is happy the show was going off air.

Sunil took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "I am happy your show is ending on Netflix. That platform doesn't deserve you."

He started off with saying that he was sad for Kapil Sharma that his show had to be ended abruptly despite the hype, but went on to say that he had warned him earlier. "Achha hai aapka show band ho raha hai. You are not an OTT artist. Aap TV ke, ghar ghar ke artist ho," he said.

Read Also
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Charge THIS Whopping Amount Per Episode
article-image

He went on to say that he was worried when Kapil's show was announced on the OTT platform as it has all "vulgar, double meaning content" and because "they show nudity".

"Vaha ka hero vahi hota hai jo erotic hota hai. Netflix doesn't want talented people, they want content that has abuses," he added.

He advised Kapil to return to the small screen and also suggested that his co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda must not appear on other shows.

Read Also
VIDEO: Kapil Sharma Seeks Blessings At Vaishno Devi Temple With Family Amid Tight Security
article-image

The Great Indian Kapil Show aired for a month and saw some of the biggest names grace the stage including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, among others. However, the makers have decided to discontinue the show as the ratings were miserably low.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Arti Singh's Husband Dipak Chauhan Tears Up As She Dedicates Special Performance To Him At...

VIDEO: Arti Singh's Husband Dipak Chauhan Tears Up As She Dedicates Special Performance To Him At...

'They Have Vulgar Content, Nudity': Sunil Pal Says He's Happy As The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends...

'They Have Vulgar Content, Nudity': Sunil Pal Says He's Happy As The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends...

Sunny Deol Talks About Family's Struggles Before 'Comeback': 'It’s Not That We Weren’t...

Sunny Deol Talks About Family's Struggles Before 'Comeback': 'It’s Not That We Weren’t...

'Life Is Unimaginable Without You,': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Pens Heartfelt Note After Sister...

'Life Is Unimaginable Without You,': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Pens Heartfelt Note After Sister...

Remo Fernandes Concert In Mumbai: Wonderful Crazy Night With The 'Microwave Papadums'

Remo Fernandes Concert In Mumbai: Wonderful Crazy Night With The 'Microwave Papadums'