'They Have Vulgar Content, Nudity': Sunil Pal Says He's Happy As The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends Abruptly

The Great Indian Kapil Show, which promised a laughter riot on OTT when it commenced on March 30, failed to impress fans and the makers have thus decided to pull the plug on the show. It recently aired its last episode after just a month of airing on Netflix, and comedian Sunil Pal has now stated that he is happy the show was going off air.

Sunil took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "I am happy your show is ending on Netflix. That platform doesn't deserve you."

He started off with saying that he was sad for Kapil Sharma that his show had to be ended abruptly despite the hype, but went on to say that he had warned him earlier. "Achha hai aapka show band ho raha hai. You are not an OTT artist. Aap TV ke, ghar ghar ke artist ho," he said.

He went on to say that he was worried when Kapil's show was announced on the OTT platform as it has all "vulgar, double meaning content" and because "they show nudity".

"Vaha ka hero vahi hota hai jo erotic hota hai. Netflix doesn't want talented people, they want content that has abuses," he added.

He advised Kapil to return to the small screen and also suggested that his co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda must not appear on other shows.

The Great Indian Kapil Show aired for a month and saw some of the biggest names grace the stage including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, among others. However, the makers have decided to discontinue the show as the ratings were miserably low.