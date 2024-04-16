VIDEO: Kapil Sharma Seeks Blessings At Vaishno Devi Temple With Family Amid Tight Security

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra earlier today to seek blessings during the holy days of 'Navratri'.

In the video, he can be seen entering the temple wearing a red-printed kurta with cream-coloured pajamas.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Jammu: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, earlier today.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently seen in the comedy show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's official logline reads, "India's most loved comedian finds a home on Netflix and brings along his crazy but loyal cast of characters! The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week." The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma's signature wit with classic Indian humour, as per the show's press release.

After a major fallout, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have reunited once again for a comedy extravaganza.

He was also seen in the movie 'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.