'Made Choices I'm Not Proud Of...': Desmond Scott Admits Cheating On Wife Kristy Scott, Confirms Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage

Kristy Scott, Desmond Scott | Photo Via Instagram

Popular influencer couple Kristy and Desmond Scott shocked fans after reports of their divorce surfaced online, with Kristy citing alleged infidelity as the reason for their split. The couple, who met at the age of 14 and tied the knot in 2014, had celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in August 2025. While Kristy is yet to react publicly, Desmond issued a long statement confirming the divorce and admitting that he had cheated on his wife during their marriage.

Desmond Scott Confirms Divorce From Wife Kristy Scott

On Sunday, January 11, Desmond took to his Instagram story to apologise to his ex-wife Kristy, their family, and those affected by the public attention surrounding the situation. He added that he is aware the news has been disappointing for many and said he is truly sorry for the hurt it has caused. He added, "Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@desmondscott

'Made Choices I Am Not Proud Of'

Further, the chef wrote that he and Kristy faced several challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them, but toward the end of 2025, he felt it was best to separate and had conversations with Kristy regarding the same.

"During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce. I ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives," added Desmond.

'Thank You To Everyone Who Has Supported Us'

Desmond also expressed gratitude to the audience who supported the duo over the years, adding that he is thankful for the love and will continue sharing his passion for cooking and the things that inspire him. He further said he hopes the audience will continue that journey with him.

Kristy and Desmond two children, sons Vance and Westin.