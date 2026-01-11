 Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Witnesses A Slow Start Amid The Raja Saab Clash, Earns ₹12.35 Crore
Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela, had a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 12.35 crore on January 10. While audiences enjoyed the music, many criticised the dragging second half. Tamil occupancy stood at 62.79% overall, with night shows witnessing the highest turnout at 79.04%. The film faced competition from Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela, opened in theatres on Saturday to mixed reviews. While several viewers expressed disappointment over the film’s 'slow' second half, others praised its music. The film also features Atharvaa, Daali Dhananjaya, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati in supporting roles.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1

Amid mixed reviews, Parasakthi had a slow start at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.35 crore in India. It faced stiff competition from Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which released on Friday.

article-image

In Tamil-speaking regions, Parasakthi recorded an overall occupancy of 62.79% on Saturday, January 10. Day 1 Tamil occupancy was 45.71% for morning shows, 62.13% for afternoon shows, 64.26% for evening shows, and 79.04% for night shows.

The film's opening, while decent, failed to surpass the openings of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous films Amaran and Madharaasi. In 2024, Amaran had opened to Rs 24.7 crore, while the 2025 release Madharaasi recorded an opening of Rs 13.65 crore.

Parasakthi's reported budget is around Rs 142 crore.

article-image

Parasakthi was initially slated to clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. However, the latter’s release was postponed due to a censor-related controversy, allowing Parasakthi a relatively clear run. Despite this, the film faced stiff competition from Prabhas' The Raja Saab, which had released on January 9.

About Parasakthi

Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakthi is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures. The film is distributed by Red Giant Movies, owned by actor and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

