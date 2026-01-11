 Jennifer Lawrence Sees Dog As 'Threat', Rehomes Her Adopted Princess Pippi Longstocking After Son's Accident
Jennifer Lawrence Sees Dog As 'Threat', Rehomes Her Adopted Princess Pippi Longstocking After Son's Accident

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed she rehomed her adoped pet Princess Pippi Longstocking after her son was bitten by her, admitting dogs now feel like a “threat” to her. Speaking at a NYC screening, the actress clarified Pippi lives happily with her parents, while she continues to share a close bond with her cat, Fred.

article-image
Jennifer Lawrence rehomes her pet dog | Image Courtesy: X (Jennifer fan page)

Hollywood sensation Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about a deeply personal and emotional decision, rehoming her beloved dog, Princess Pippi Longstocking. The Oscar-winning actress spoke about the change during a Q&A session following a screening of her film Die My Love Die at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, offering rare insight into how motherhood has reshaped her priorities.

But, why did she rehome her dog?

Lawrence revealed that Pippi, a Chihuahua she adopted in 2017, is safe and well, now living with her parents. "She’s alive, she’s with my parents," the actress clarified, putting any speculation to rest. According to Lawrence, the move happened sometime after she welcomed her first child.

She explained, life in New York wasn't ideal for Pippi either. "She did not like New York. I lived on 1st and 67th just to be near the park for her," she shared, highlighting how much she had once structured her life around the dog.

'After I had a kid, dogs became so scary'

However, the turning point came after a traumatic incident involving her son. Lawrence candidly admitted that her relationship with dogs fundamentally changed after becoming a mother. “After I had a kid, dogs became so scary,” she said, adding that her son was bitten by a dog. The experience deeply affected her sense of safety. “It’s almost like I don’t recognise dogs right now. I just see them as a threat.”

In a moment of raw honesty, the actress didn’t hold back while describing the emotional aftermath of the incident. “One of them bit my son and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever,” she said.

She's still a cat mom

Despite parting ways with Pippi, Lawrence hasn’t shut her home off to animals entirely. She still shares a close bond with her cat, Fred, whom she describes with affection and amusement. Talking about cats, she joked, “They are a–holes and people who don’t like that about cats are getting that that is what is so funny.” She added that Fred often enters a room and “makes it look like a coincidence” that they’re in the same space.

