Kapil Sharma Jokes, 'It's A Small Flight' As He Shares An 'In Flight' Picture With Sunil Grover, Yuvraj Singh & Suresh Raina React

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have been associated with each other for years now. While the former has been a part of Kapil Sharma's journey through his various comedy shows on television, the popular comedians did not work with each other for 6 years in a row. And what led to this was an alleged fight on a '6 hour' flight between the two. Post this fight, both Sunil and Kapil parted ways on the professional front. While Sunil went ahead to launch a few of his own shows which did not perform that well, fans of the actor badly missed him on the Kapil Sharma show too.

With Sunil Grover finally being back with Kapil on the 'Great Indian Kapil show' streaming on Netflix, fans of both the popular comedians have now heaved a sigh of relief. Well, Kapil took to his Instagram handle today to share an 'in flight' picture of him with Sunil Grover. However, it was Kapil's caption that stole the show for us and rekindled the memory of their infamous fight. From Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina to fans of both the actors, the comment section was in splits after reading the caption of Kapil's post. While Yuvraj and Suresh dropped laughing emoticons, Adah Sharma had a funny reaction. The actress wrote, ''Sonu drink mein do boond sodium thiosulphate daal hi do taste ke liye.' Not just this, a few fans too dropped some hilarious comments.

One user wrote, ''Relax guys is baar sirf juice pee rahe hai,'' Another wrote, ''fLight ka L mat hatana paaji.'' While another user wrote, ''Fingers crossed, bhai alag alag hi baith jaate,'' One more user wrote, ''In dono ke Australia jaane ka visa cancel karo.''

For those who do not know about this infamous fight, An eye witness had revealed what led to the fight between Sunil and Kapil. The witness had revealed how a highly drunk Kapil lost his calm when his team started eating food without him. He hurled abuses on them and went ahead to state that he is the one who has made their careers. When Sunil intervened to calm the situation, Kapil reportedly hit him with a shoe and slapped him too. While Sunil tried hard to maintain his calm, Kapil continously hurled abuses at him and went ahead to state that he is the one who has made their careers and also taunted Sunil asking him that he tried starting a different show but eventually returned back to him.

After this incident, Sunil broke all ties with Kapil. However, all is well that ends well. Kapil and Sunil, keeping their differences behind them are now back to working together for the 'Great Indian Kapil Show.'