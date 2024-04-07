5 Reasons Why You Can SKIP The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 2: From 'Read Between Lines' Adult Humour To Stagnant Jokes

Kapil Sharma's highly anticipated 'long term' association with Netflix, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streamed its second episode last night. And honestly, a few 'great' aspects of this episode were the presence of guests Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, a few decent punches by Kapil here and there, and Sunil Grover's appearance as the legendary Kapil Dev. However, the rest of the show seemed to be just Kapil and the writers trying hard to prove that it is indeed a 'comedy show.' In case you haven't watched the episode yet, we have, and we bring to you a few points to save you from the great ordeal you might endure after watching the second episode of the not-so-'Great Indian Kapil Show.'

Juvenile & cringe-worthy adult jokes

There were numerous instances where celebrity guests Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer seemed uncomfortable with the comedian's 'read-between-the-lines' adult humour. Rohit Sharma's forced grins throughout the episode spoke volumes about his discomfort. Sunil Grover's transition from an engineer jumpsuit to a cheerleader's short skirt and crop tank blurred the line between fun and discomfort.

The same old overused tropes

It appears that the only change in Kapil Sharma's show is the set and the streaming platform. Everything else remains unchanged, from the tired 'husband-wife' jokes to poking fun at Archana Puran Singh and the cast. This week's episode was a repetition of Kapil's same old humour, indicating that the comedian is following a set template.

The 'not-so-fun-anymore' cross-dressing

Apart from Sunil's iconic character Gutthi, who is now Dafli, cross-dressing seems outdated. Yet, the second episode witnessed its repetition on a global level. While Sunil's portrayal of the legendary Kapil Dev and Krushna Abhishek's portrayal of an air hostess induced laughter, the rest felt purely repetitive. It's time for the makers to abandon this template as cross-dressing is definitely a thing of the past.

Unevolved writing

From 2016 on Colors TV to 2024 on Netflix, the show's writing, script, and jokes have remained stagnant. The second episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' was a testament to this. The writing lacked creativity and failed to provide engaging content. It felt like a recycled version of the same old gags and jokes, leaving much to be desired in terms of entertainment value.

A comedy show or a talk show?

Honestly, the entire episode felt more like another talk show on the internet rather than the comedy show it is perceived to be. However, even as a talk show, it fell short of greatness. While Kapil Sharma's portrayal of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Grover's portrayal of Kapil Dev held some audience attention, the second episode failed to meet viewers' expectations.

Hopefully, upcoming episodes featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali Khan can salvage this otherwise disappointing attempt at global entertainment.