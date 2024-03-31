The Great Indian Kapil Show Review: Kapil Sharma's Jokes Just Don't Take Off, Sunil Grover Saves Him From Crashing

After ruling the television screens and registering record-breaking figures on the Indian TRP charts, Kapil Sharma has finally moved on from the idiot box and has stepped into the wide, wide world of the web. His The Great Indian Kapil Show debuted on Netflix on March 30. However, looks like only the sets and platform have changed, but the comedian returns with his same old humour and pattern.

Ever since its announcement, the highlight of The Great Indian Kapil Show has been the return of Sunil Grover in Kapil's team after their infamous mid-air fight and six-year-long separation. And we must say, the actor-comedian has done full justice to the hype that was generated around his 'comeback'.

Despite The Great Indian Kapil Show kickstarting with guests like superstar Ranbir Kapoor, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, the episode fails to leave a lasting impression. Forget rib-tickling humour, it does not even evoke a smile for most of the episode.

Kapil Sharma continues with his same old jokes -- the usual 'husband-wife' humour, asking 'middle class' questions to the stars, fat-shaming Kiku Sharda's character and trolling Archana Puran Singh. Sunil Grover cross-dresses once again, reminding the audience of his iconic character 'Gutthi' (but this time, he is 'Dafli'), and despite similarities with his previous acts on the show, he, and only he, manages to make you laugh as he indulges in his coy antics.

Kapil and the creative team seem to have worked really hard with the new airport set-up -- 'Kap's Cafe' -- but I wish they would have spared a few hours everyday to re-evaluate the humour as well and bring something new for the loyal fan base. What had started off as an out-and-out comedy show with celeb presence in 2016 has now watered down to being just another talk show on the web with a few comic sketches that are not even comical.

Kapil Sharma has taken off with The Great Indian Kapil Show but the first episode was clearly turbulent, and the jokes did not land at all. It's time the comedian and his team seriously update their menu instead of reheating the same food and serving it on a bougie new platter.