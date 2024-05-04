'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

A few days ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was released on Netflix. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

While many viewers have praised the performances in Heeramandi, Sharmin, who portrayed Alamzeb, the daughter of Koirala's character Mallika Jaan, in the series, has notably received criticism for her acting.

Additionally, some netizens have attributed Sharmin's casting in the series, to nepotism, noting that she is the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A user of X wrote, "Mad respect for Madhuri dixit, Aishwariya Rai, deepika padukone, Priyanka chopra, Alia bhatt after watching this masterpiece getting butchered by the acteress sharmin segal, this was life changing Role for you girl."

While another added, "used to trust slb will always choose talent over nepotism until i saw this dvumbass sharmin segal(his niece) who ruined the whole damn heeramandi."

"Me after watching #heeramandi and going to bollywood Twitter to specifically hate on Sharmin Segal who is a talentess nepo baby only to find out everyone already is," wrote a third user on X.

Take a look at the comments:

In response to the ongoing criticism of her acting, Sharmin has disabled comments on her recent Instagram post, which shows her posing with her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Los Angeles premiere of Heeramandi.