 'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Sharmin Segal played the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was released on Netflix. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

While many viewers have praised the performances in Heeramandi, Sharmin, who portrayed Alamzeb, the daughter of Koirala's character Mallika Jaan, in the series, has notably received criticism for her acting.

Read Also
'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela...
article-image
Read Also
Masterpiece Or Snoozefest? Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Opens With Mixed Reactions From...
article-image

Additionally, some netizens have attributed Sharmin's casting in the series, to nepotism, noting that she is the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A user of X wrote, "Mad respect for Madhuri dixit, Aishwariya Rai, deepika padukone, Priyanka chopra, Alia bhatt after watching this masterpiece getting butchered by the acteress sharmin segal, this was life changing Role for you girl."

While another added, "used to trust slb will always choose talent over nepotism until i saw this dvumbass sharmin segal(his niece) who ruined the whole damn heeramandi."

"Me after watching #heeramandi and going to bollywood Twitter to specifically hate on Sharmin Segal who is a talentess nepo baby only to find out everyone already is," wrote a third user on X.

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also
Manisha Koirala To Fardeen Khan: Heeramandi Cast Fees REVEALED
article-image

In response to the ongoing criticism of her acting, Sharmin has disabled comments on her recent Instagram post, which shows her posing with her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Los Angeles premiere of Heeramandi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Sharmin Segal? Know All About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Who's Receiving Flak For...

Who is Sharmin Segal? Know All About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Who's Receiving Flak For...

'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela...

'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela...

Rupal Patel Recalls Crying After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Replaced Gia Manek In Saath Nibhana...

Rupal Patel Recalls Crying After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Replaced Gia Manek In Saath Nibhana...

'Diljit Dosanjh's Face Was Red': Imtiaz Ali Reveals Singer Was Scandalised By Old Women's 'Vulgar'...

'Diljit Dosanjh's Face Was Red': Imtiaz Ali Reveals Singer Was Scandalised By Old Women's 'Vulgar'...

Here's How Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola React To His Romantic Scenes With Rupali Ganguly In...

Here's How Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola React To His Romantic Scenes With Rupali Ganguly In...