Manisha Koirala To Fardeen Khan: Heeramandi Cast Fees REVEALED

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 01, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi has released on Netflix on May 1. Here's how much the cast reportedly charged for their roles.
Photo Via Instagram
Manisha Koirala, who played the role of Mallikajaan, charged ₹1 crore, according to Filmibeat.
Sonakshi Sinha seen as Fareedan, charged ₹2 crores for her role in Heeramandi, according to Miss Malini.
Richa Chaddha, who portrayed the character Lajjo, reportedly earned a fee of ₹1 crore.
Aditi Rao Hydari, seen as Bibbojaan, earned earned between ₹1 to ₹1.5 crores, according to Filmibeat.
Sanjeeda Sheikh, who plays the role of Waheeda earned ₹40 lakhs.
Sharmin Sehgal earned the fee of ₹35 lakhs for the role of Alamzeb.
Fardeen Khan earned ₹75 lakhs for his role as as Wali Mohammed in Heeramandi.
However, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah, Farida Jalal's fees have not been revealed yet.
Thanks For Reading!