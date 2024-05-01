Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 37th Birthday In Athens

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 01, 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 37 on April 28, 2024.
Photo Via Instagram
The actress took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations in Athens, Greece.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited The Erechtheion, which is an ancient Greek Ionic temple.
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Athens🤍."
The actress flaunted her million-dollor smile as she posed for a happy selfie.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent her time being a tourist as she visited the Agora Athens open mall.
On her birthday recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle to announce her next film Bangaram.
Thanks For Reading!