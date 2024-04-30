Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong: Rajkummar Rao To Esha Deol, Celebs Who Were Brutally Trolled

By: Sachin T | April 30, 2024
Several celebrities like Rajkummar Rao and Esha Deol have gone under the knife, which has gone gone wrong, as they have gone overboard.
Photo Via Instagram
Rajkummar Rao was brutally trolled by netizens after he was seen at Diljit Dosanjh's concert as fans speculated that he got his chin done. Later, the actor admitted to getting chin fillers 8 years back to gain confidence.
Esha Deol's plump lips grabbed headlines after she was spotted in Mathura as she joined her mother, Hema Malini, to campaign during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She was also accused of getting lip fillers done.
Bhumi Pednekar has frequently been accused by netizens of undergoing facial surgery. Although she has not responded to these claims, her sister Samiksha Pednekar has denied them.
Ayesha Takia, known for her role in Wanted, made headlines following a rare public appearance at Mumbai airport. Shortly thereafter, she faced trolling from netizens who speculated that she had undergone plastic surgery.
Anushka Sharma earlier had accepted to getting a temporary lip enhance. When she appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, her noticeably altered lips became a focal point of public attention and critique.
Rakhi Sawant, has openly discussed her cosmetic surgeries. Despite her candidness, she often faces trolling and criticism from netizens who comment on the extent of her surgeries.
Koena Mitra, the OG Saki Saki girl, became a household name, however, things took a turn after her botched cosmetic surgery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, has faced trolling from fans who speculate that her fuller face is the result of Botox treatments.
