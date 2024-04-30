Jasmine Bhasin Explores Wildlife With Aly Goni, His Family In Mauritius

By: Sachin T | April 30, 2024
Actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently enjoying the time of her life with beau Aly Goni and his family in Mauritius
The couple explored the wildlife of Mauritius in each other's company and they even shared some joyous photos from the trip
In the photos, both Aly and Jasmine can be seen posing with numerous birds and animals
Jasmine even struck a pose with a huge lion during her jungle adventure and fans were in awe of the picture
The duo even participated in some thrilling activities including sky-walking and others
Jasmine and Aly's trip was perfect to beat the summer heat in the city, and she relayed the message through her t-shirt too
"Nature and wildlife at its best . Place that I can visit a million times," the actress captioned the photos
"Your island is not just truly beautiful but also the love of people here make it even more special," she added