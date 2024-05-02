Masterpiece Or Snoozefest? Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Opens With Mixed Reactions From Netizens

After much anticipation and hype, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi released on OTT on May 1, Wednesday, and it has already become one of the most talked about shows online. Netizens are in awe of the grandeur of the show, but another section also called the screenplay slow and boring.

Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in lead roles, and it also features Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, and others playing important characters.

As Heeramandi dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, which was also a national holiday on account of Labour Day, fans did not waste a single moment to binge-watch the series and share their review on social media. Several netizens took to their X handles and called the web show a 'masterpiece'.

"Heeramandi is so eye pleasing..idk why such negative reviews. POV of Entertainment and experiance, Heeramandi's Every Frame, Every Dialougue, That urdu words, songs, sets, EVERYTHING takes you to that era.. My Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Another epic," a user wrote.

Another netizen gushed, "I swearr NO ONE does it like this man."

A bunch of users did not agree to the positive reviews, and instead called the show a snoozefest. "If life has sapped you totally and you still feel you have more to lose watch Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia : the next best thing to taking sleeping tablets with a prescription. @NetflixIndia should sack the clown who bought into this trite. A travesty with such great actors.

Another user wrote, "Each & Every Frame is absolutely Chumma, Visually Stunning. Characters are talking in Poem, Performance are MindBlowing but Story telling ekdam slow, uparse Romance part was testing my patience."

Heeramandi tells the tale of the thriving and vibrant neighbourhood of Lahore in the 1940s and the story of the courtesans who ruled the region. Prior to its release, Bhansali had hosted a star-studded screening of Heeramandi and it was attended by a slew of bigwigs including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Varma, Rashmika Mandanna, and others.