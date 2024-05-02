'Urdu Ke Sath Naainsaafi': Sheezan Khan SLAMS Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Says He Is 'Disappointed'

Television actor Sheezan Khan seems to be unimpressed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi, which released on OTT on May 1. The actor questioned the maverick filmmaker over the casting of the series, and slammed the actors for doing injustice to the Urdu language.

Sheezan took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and stated that not one person in the entire cast of the Bhansali's Heeramandi could speak proper Urdu, except for veteran actress Farida Jalal.

He expressed his disappointment over an Instagram story, and wrote that no one had their urdu pronunciations right in the web series. "Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak 'urdu' in SLB’s Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed," he stated.

Heeramandi released on Netflix on May 1 after much anticipation and hype, and it stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. Besides, it also marks the comeback of actor Fardeen Khan, and also features Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, among others.

Set in the 1940s, Heeramandi is the story of courtesans in the dazzling neighbourhood of Lahore and the upheaval that was brought upon their lives during the Indian freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, a special screening of Heeramandi was held in the city in the last week of April and some of the biggest names, including Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma, Salman Khan, Rekha and others were seen gracing the event. While the stars lauded the show and hailed Bhansali, the critics had mixed reviews for Heeramandi post its release.