Sunil Grover Calls His Ugly Spat With Kapil Sharma A 'Publicity Stunt': 'Audience Ko Baandh Ke Rakhne Ke Liye...'

After years of entertainment on television, ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's comedy talk show has gotten bigger and better as he is all set to launch The Great Indian Kapil Show on OTT now, which means that it will be streamed not just in India but in hundreds of countries across the globe. And if that wasn't enough, the show is set to bring back the magic of Sunil Grover, who was once an integral part of Kapil's team, but the duo had parted ways after their infamous fight.

The members of The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted a grand event for the media on Tuesday which was also attended by The Free Press Journal. As the cast of the show -- Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh entered the stage, they were met with cheers and hoots, but it was Sunil Grover's entry in the end which got a thunderous applause from the audience.

And soon after performing an act and making the audience laugh, Kapil and Sunil finally addressed the elephant in the room, that was their ugly mid-air spat six years ago, which led to the latter quitting the former's show. However, the two seem to have mended their differences and are back to being friends and, in fact, Sunil went on to call the entire fight a "publicity stunt".

Sunil quipped, "Uss time pe Netflix India mein naya naya aaya tha toh hume laga ki television ki audience ko baandh ke rakhne ke liye kuch karna padega. And that's how we came up with that idea of a fight as a publicity stunt. Just before boarding the flight, the team of Kapil Sharma Show asked me what can we do to promote it, and we came up with that idea." However, he himself could not control his laughter as he cooked up the story, and Kapil too was seen taking the questions around their fight in jest.

Sunil went on to say that he was now "back home". "It has been a delight to be a part of this show, and this is the one place where even when we work, it doesn't feel tedious. I am blessed to have been a part of Kapil's show, and I am feeling blessed that I got the opportunity all over again," he said.

Kapil too shared that he was ecstatic that his show is now set to go global. "I have been doing this for so many years on television and have worked with so many channels, but I am pleasantly surprised to see that the audience is still so excited to watch our family on OTT. The Great Indian Kapil Show is definitely bigger than all that we had been doing until now, and this time, we have some of the biggest names gracing our show. I promise to continue making my fans laugh who have placed so much trust on me and my on-stage family," he averred.

Some of the celebs who will be seen gracing The Great Indian Kapil Show are Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and others.