'Porn Quota Khola Hai': Sunil Pal SLAMS Makers Of Kapil Sharma's Netflix Show, Shares Explosive Video

Comedian Sunil Pal has slammed the makers of Kapil Sharma's upcoming show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, days after its promo was officially released. Sunil posted a video on his official Instagram account on Sunday and bashed the makers for using 'inappropriate and vulgar' language in one of the promotional videos.

In the video, he said he is upset after watching the promo videos of the upcoming show on OTT. However, the comedian praised Kapil and said that he has no expectations from his team members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Sunil also accused the OTT giant of creating a 'porn quota'.

He also urged Kapil not to use foul language in the show as families will watch it. Later in the video, Sunil also slammed the makers for not promoting the show in the right manner.

"The Kapil Sharma Show is coming on Netflix soon. Uska promo dekh kar main nirash ho gaya hoon. Kapil Sharma hamare comedy ke superstar hai. He is the king of comedy and people love him as a family entertainer. But his new show is coming now on OTT and uske promo me gandagi dekh raha hoon, gande shabdon ka istemaal kiya hai. Mujhe lagta hai mera bhasha yaha haar jaayega aur vo main dekh nahi sakta. Kapil, I am your biggest fan but you have to stop this... not just for me but for millions of your fans. You are a good comedian with a pure nature and heart. You are the one and only king of comedy. Families watch you... that's why I am requesting you not to do this. Ye jo shuruat hui hai aapke show ki Netflix par, bahot gande tareeke se hui hai," he says in the video.

He further said, "Ise promote bhi bahot gande tareeke se kiya jaa raha hain. Kapil maharaj, apke baaki team se mujhe koi ummeed nahi hai... vo khul ke gandagi kare... vo gali galoch karte hi hai vaise. Krushna (Abhishek) bhi gaali galoch karte hai. Koi problem nahi. Baki logo se bhi koi umeed nahi, lekin Kapil maharaj aapse hath jodh ke nivedan hai. You have a huge fan following, please don't do this."

"Netflix par jo gande gande keede makaude, so called gutter atankwadi Netflix ne paida kiye hai, unki aukaat nahi hai apke aaju baaju khade hone ki. Ye keede makaude gutter ke andar hai. Aap kahiye ki mere program me gaali nahi hogi, acchi comedy karenge. Inn gandi naali ke keedo se door rahiye. Ye nange hai, nange the aur nange marenge aap inse door rahiye. Most of Netflix creators have opened a porn quota, inke chakkar me mat padiye," he concluded.

Kapil is all set to return to entertain the audience with The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. In a statement, the makers had earlier stated that it is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport. It will feature celebrity guests every week.

Besides Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and others, are also a part of the much-awaited show.

The team of The Great Indian Kapil Show had shared, "Finding our new home at Netflix has been one of the best things to have happened to us. And like we mentioned previously as well, Bas Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi. We are excited and all geared up to entertain our fans."

The show will stream every Saturday from March 30.