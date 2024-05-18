Cooking Up A Storm With Jamie Lever: I Enjoy My Food And I’m Really Grateful That I Get To Eat A Hearty And Healthy Meal Every Day

Jamie Lever |

The apple never falls far from the tree. Like her father, Johnny Lever, Jamie also likes to make people laugh. Jamie, one of the funniest stand-up comediennes, has eggs for breakfast and eggs are an option for lunch and dinner too.

My dietary preference: I’m a non-vegetarian and my favourite dishes are homemade lamb curry with Andhra-style tomato pachadi (chutney) and rice or chicken biryani.

In the morning, when I wake up: I have warm water.

My breakfast is: A high protein breakfast which is four whole eggs, sometimes one small dosa and tea with natural sweetener.

My lunch is: Salad (cucumber tomatoes), eggs/chicken/grilled fish and one bowl of yoghurt.

In the evenings: I have peanuts, a cup of tea with no sugar or a protein bar.

My dinner is: Three boiled eggs or chicken tikka/paneer tikka, vegetable soup and sliced cucumber.

My favourite desserts are: Gajar and moong dal halwa, I’ve been avoiding desserts to maintain a healthy life.

My fitness regime: I do weight training 3 times a week . If I’m travelling I try to swim or walk. I workout on an empty stomach and post workout I have a protein shake followed by my breakfast.

My favourite cuisines are: I love Asian cuisine like sushi and sashimi. I like to eat Italian only if I am having a cheat day.

I can cook: Biryani very well. Recently, I tried a new chicken curry recipe which was a hit too.

My dad’s favourite dish made my me: Daddy has enjoyed my biryani but recently I made my dad a cup of tea recently and he said ‘Chai aisse banni chahiye!’

My favourite cook in my family: My mom and my dad’s sister. My mother makes the best lamb curry and rice; and our South Indian curry. I also enjoy homemade rasam and sambar. Ragi sangati with a spoon full of ghee and lamb curry made at home is heavenly.

My favourite restaurants: I’m not someone who goes for fancy meals on a regular basis, sometimes vada pav from the streets can be the most satisfying meal too! I enjoy pani puri. But if I feel like I need a good meal, I’ll find a place that serves sushi.. I love trying new places so I don’t have a permanent restaurant I go to.

My childhood memories of food are: Simple things like bread butter dipped in sweet milk, kala khatta ice lolly and vada pav from my school canteen.

My favourite beverage: I love ginger chai.

My idea of a romantic meal: For a date, I’d love a beach side location. Recently I went to a place called Rock Bar at Bali; it had a gorgeous view of the sunset and sea. It was breathtaking. I would order a virgin mojito or maybe a glass of wine with my food.

The weirdest food I have had: Maybe when my cousin tricked me into eating rabbit curry, I didn’t enjoy it. I don’t like experimenting with meat.

During summers: I enjoy drinking coconut water and lemonade with less sugar.

I live to: Eat. I enjoy my food and I’m really grateful that I get to eat a hearty and healthy meal every day.

Chicken Curry |

Chicken Curry Recipe

Ingredients:

750 gms broiler chicken (with or without bones)

2 to 3 tablespoons ghee

2 to 3 bay leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon cumin seeds (zeera)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

3/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons red chili powder (or as per taste)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

Ingredients to be ground:

2 whole onions (sliced and deep-fried till golden)

4 cloves garlic

1 1/2 inch ginger

12-14 fresh mint leaves

2 to 3 green chilies (or as per taste)

1 tablespoon yoghurt

Little salt

Method: Clean and wash the chicken. In a non- stick kadai, lightly heat ghee. Add the bay leaves, coriander and cumin seeds. Roast them lightly on a low flame. Add the chicken. salt and mix gently. Cover the vessel with a lid and cook on a low flame stirring gently at regular intervals. Add the powdered masalas and ginger garlic paste . Continue to cook on a low flame. In the meantime, in a mixer-grinder add fried onions, cloves of garlic, ginger, yoghurt, green chillies, mint leaves and little salt. Grind to a fine paste. Once the chicken is eighty percent done add this paste to chicken. Gently mix and continue to cook the chicken on a low flame in its own water till it is done . If you feel the consistency is thick add some hot water depending on the how thick or thin you need the curry. Cook till done.

Serve hot with rice or roti.

PS: You can also add tomatoes while making the chicken