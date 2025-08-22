 BIG Supreme Court Verdict! Stray Dogs To Be Released After Sterlisation, Only Aggressive Ones To Be Kept In Shelters; No Public Feeding
The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 order. As per the latest order, only aggressive and rabid dogs will be picked and shifted to shelters.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
SC modifies earlier order on stray dogs | File Image/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 order, in which the top court directed authorities to shift all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters. In the latest order, the Supreme Court ordered the release of stray dogs after sterilisation. The verdict was passed by a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

The top directed the authorities to keep aggressive and rabid in shelters.

The top court ordered that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should create feeding areas in municipal wards. "No public feeding of dogs allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces of stray dogs to be created," the three-judge bench said.

"Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas," it added. The court directed that authorities should take action against people for feeding dogs on streets.

The court said that if a public servant is obstructed from doing their duty, they will be liable. The top court also allowed the adoption of stray dogs. Animal lovers can submit an application before the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

The Supreme Court also expanded the ambit of its proceedings on menace of stray dogs and issued notice to Secretaries of department of Animal Husbandry all states and Union Territories. The top court sought their response on framing of national policy to deal with the problem.

Reacting to the SC order, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma welcomed the judgment. "It is a good order which clearly states that the dogs need to be released back after sterilisation. The dogs have to be looked after by the authorities. I appeal to the authorities to be a bit more humane, " she stated.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be shifted to to shelters within eight weeks. The order was issued after the top court on July 28 took a sou moto cognisance of the rising incidents of dog bites in Delhi-NCR.

As per the government, at least 37 lakh dog bites and 54 suspected rabies deaths were reported last year.

The order led to massive protest by dog lovers. Later, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) assured to re-examine the order. A judge-bench was formed to review the August 11 order.

