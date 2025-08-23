Uttar Pradesh News: Congress Seeks Enhanced Security For Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Rai Writes To HM Amit Shah

UP Congress President Ajay Rai urges Amit Shah for enhanced security of Rahul Gandhi |

Lucknow: UP Congress President Ajay Rai has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting enhanced security arrangements for Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Letter Cites Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

In the letter, Rai referred to the recent incident where a man physically attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing. He stressed that such events highlight growing risks for public representatives who remain accessible to citizens while performing political and social duties.

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Engagements Highlight Security Risks

Rai noted that Rahul Gandhi’s personal security is of utmost importance, given his role as one of the most prominent figures in Indian politics. He pointed out that Gandhi has consistently engaged with the public through major initiatives such as the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

Jan Adhikar Yatra in Bihar Drawing Large Crowds

Currently, Gandhi is leading the Jan Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, drawing large gatherings of citizens eager to hear his views. Rai argued that these circumstances necessitate the highest level of security to prevent lapses.

Reference to Past Family Tragedies Linked to Lapses

He further reminded that members of Rahul Gandhi’s family have previously been victims of terrorist violence, where security lapses played a significant role. Given this background, Rai requested that the Union Home Ministry take immediate steps to ensure foolproof protection.

Congress Seeks Protection for Uninterrupted Public Outreach

The Congress leader emphasized that enhanced measures would not only safeguard Gandhi but also ensure uninterrupted engagement with the public in his political responsibilities.