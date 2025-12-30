'Fear & Corruption Have Become The Identity Of Bengal For 14 Years': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Illegal Infiltration – Videos

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) |

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, and said that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of West Bengal for the last 14 years.

He also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state, accusing her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Statement

"Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years. After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," Shah said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, while it continues in West Bengal. Shah claimed that Mamata Banerjee wants the infiltration to continue for political purposes, which he said was "to expand her vote bank".

"Mamata, today I want to ask you a simple question. Which government refuses to provide land for border fencing? I will answer it myself -- it is your government that does not provide land for border fencing. I then want to ask why infiltrators first enter Bengal. What are your patwaris and police stations doing? Why are these infiltrators not sent back? Can the Bengal government explain why infiltration has been stopped in Assam and Tripura? It is happening only in Bengal because this is taking place under your watch. You want to change Bengal's demography to expand your vote bank," he said.

Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue. He pitched for a BJP government in the state to deal with infiltration by "sealing Bengal's borders".

"Infiltration through Bengal's borders is not just a state issue; it is a matter of national security. If we want to protect the nation's culture and ensure its security, we must bring in a government that will seal Bengal's borders. The TMC cannot do this. Only the BJP can," Shah said.

Exuding confidence, he said that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority.

"In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 17 per cent votes and two seats. Our party got 10 per cent of the votes and three assembly seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 41 per cent of the vote (share) and 18 seats. The party got 21 per cent of the votes and 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections. The party, which won three seats in 2016, won 77 seats over the span of five years. Meanwhile, Congress reached zero. The Communist alliance could not get even one seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 39 per cent of the votes and 12 seats. In 2026, the BJP will form the government with a majority in West Bengal," Shah said.

