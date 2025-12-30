 'Fear & Corruption Have Become The Identity Of Bengal For 14 Years': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Illegal Infiltration – Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Fear & Corruption Have Become The Identity Of Bengal For 14 Years': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Illegal Infiltration – Videos

'Fear & Corruption Have Become The Identity Of Bengal For 14 Years': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Illegal Infiltration – Videos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal government of 14 years of “fear and corruption,” blaming it for stalled development and illegal immigrant infiltration. He criticized the state for refusing land for border fencing, promising BJP will seal borders and revive Bengal’s heritage after forming a majority government in 2026.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) |

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, and said that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of West Bengal for the last 14 years.

He also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state, accusing her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Statement

"Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years. After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," Shah said while addressing a press conference here.

FPJ Shorts
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
Construction Equipment Firm Escorts Kubota Hit With ₹3.4 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra Tax Authorities
IIT Bombay Techfest 2025: Watch Humanoid Robot Grooving To Flipperachi's 'Fa9la' Track In Viral Video
IIT Bombay Techfest 2025: Watch Humanoid Robot Grooving To Flipperachi's 'Fa9la' Track In Viral Video
Read Also
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
article-image
Read Also
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Longtime Girlfriend Aviva Baig: Reports
article-image
Read Also
Uttarakhand: Bus Accident In Almora Kills 6 Passengers; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Distress
article-image

He said that infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, while it continues in West Bengal. Shah claimed that Mamata Banerjee wants the infiltration to continue for political purposes, which he said was "to expand her vote bank".

"Mamata, today I want to ask you a simple question. Which government refuses to provide land for border fencing? I will answer it myself -- it is your government that does not provide land for border fencing. I then want to ask why infiltrators first enter Bengal. What are your patwaris and police stations doing? Why are these infiltrators not sent back? Can the Bengal government explain why infiltration has been stopped in Assam and Tripura? It is happening only in Bengal because this is taking place under your watch. You want to change Bengal's demography to expand your vote bank," he said.

Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue. He pitched for a BJP government in the state to deal with infiltration by "sealing Bengal's borders".

Read Also
Brutal Attack Caught On Camera: Group Attacks Man With Rods, Machetes; Smashes Car Window In...
article-image

"Infiltration through Bengal's borders is not just a state issue; it is a matter of national security. If we want to protect the nation's culture and ensure its security, we must bring in a government that will seal Bengal's borders. The TMC cannot do this. Only the BJP can," Shah said.

Exuding confidence, he said that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority.

"In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 17 per cent votes and two seats. Our party got 10 per cent of the votes and three assembly seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 41 per cent of the vote (share) and 18 seats. The party got 21 per cent of the votes and 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections. The party, which won three seats in 2016, won 77 seats over the span of five years. Meanwhile, Congress reached zero. The Communist alliance could not get even one seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 39 per cent of the votes and 12 seats. In 2026, the BJP will form the government with a majority in West Bengal," Shah said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tune Ussey Babu Kyun Bola?': Viral Video Shows Woman Grabs Another By The Hair, Throws Punches &...

'Tune Ussey Babu Kyun Bola?': Viral Video Shows Woman Grabs Another By The Hair, Throws Punches &...

Decade Of Hope Pays Off: Punjab Farmer Bags Rs 1 Crore Jackpot In Fatehgarh Sahib

Decade Of Hope Pays Off: Punjab Farmer Bags Rs 1 Crore Jackpot In Fatehgarh Sahib

Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car On Wrong Side Hits Autorickshaw, Scooter; Rider Flung Into...

Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car On Wrong Side Hits Autorickshaw, Scooter; Rider Flung Into...

Uttar Pradesh: Instagram Creator Shoots Reel By Lying On Railway Tracks As Train Passes Over Him In...

Uttar Pradesh: Instagram Creator Shoots Reel By Lying On Railway Tracks As Train Passes Over Him In...

'Fear & Corruption Have Become The Identity Of Bengal For 14 Years': Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

'Fear & Corruption Have Become The Identity Of Bengal For 14 Years': Union Home Minister Amit Shah...