Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali Hospital, Condition Stable

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was on Sunday rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, near here, after his blood pressure shot up during his visit to Sangrur where he took part in Mahashivratri events along with by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Stating that the chief minister, who was in Sangrur since Saturday for the wedding of his niece, media reports said that he was scheduled to go to Fazilka on Sunday evening, but he was in Dhuri when his blood pressure shot up and was flown to Mohali hospital at around 3.20 pm.

Subsequently, his scheduled press conference was also cancelled at the last minute. According to information, Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally in Moga with Mann on Monday.

Meanwhile, sources who quoted Fortis hospital’s medical report on Mann’s visit to the hospital said that he had undergone a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations and all vital parameters were found to be stable and within normal limits. ``He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team’’, they held.