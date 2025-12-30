 Brutal Attack Caught On Camera: Group Attacks Man With Rods, Machetes; Smashes Car Window In Bengaluru’s Banashankari
Brutal Attack Caught On Camera: Group Attacks Man With Rods, Machetes; Smashes Car Window In Bengaluru’s Banashankari

A man was brutally attacked by a gang of around 10 armed youths in Bengaluru’s Banashankari 3rd Stage on Sunday night. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, showing the attackers smashing a car window and assaulting the victim with rods and machetes. Police have registered an FIR and are probing the motive behind the attack.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
CCTV footage shows a group of armed men surrounding a car and assaulting a man with rods and machetes in Bengaluru’s Banashankari area on Sunday night. | YouTube/You and me news

A gang of around 10 youths allegedly attacked and severely injured a man in Bengaluru’s Banashankari 3rd Stage on Sunday night. A CCTV video of the assault has since gone viral on social media.

The viral footage shows the victim stepping out of a black-and-white car at night when a group of around 10 armed men, carrying rods and machetes, approach him. The attackers surround the vehicle and are seen smashing the car windows aggressively. Sensing danger, the victim quickly gets back inside the car, but the assailants drag him out and beat him mercilessly, leaving him with visible bleeding injuries on his face and body.

Police Probe Underway; No Arrests Yet

According to a report published by India Today, the victim has been identified as Basheer. The report stated that an FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway. Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

As of the time of publishing, no arrests had been made and it remains unclear why the assailants attacked the man.

Maharashtra: Man Assaulted During Mhasoba Yatra in Beed

In a separate incident from Maharashtra’s Beed district, a man was injured after allegedly being assaulted by a group of people with sticks during a cultural programme organised as part of the Mhasoba Yatra celebrations in Soni Javala village of Kaij tehsil. A video of the assault later surfaced on social media, prompting police action.

Central Railway’s Wardha-Nanded New Railway Line Project Benefiting Passengers & Boosting...
Police said the victim, identified as Vairage, was beaten with sticks on his back, right arm, and shoulder. One of the assailants allegedly struck him on the head and above the right eyebrow with an iron pipe, causing injuries.

When another person attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, he too was allegedly assaulted with sticks on his right arm and back and was punched repeatedly, police added.

