Central Railway’s Wardha-Nanded New Railway Line Project Benefiting Passengers & Boosting Maharshtra’s Economy

Central Railway in its continuous pursuit of providing rail connectivity to every corner of its Zonal boundaries has taken up several infrastructure works across Maharashtra. These projects include laying of new rail lines, doubling of rail lines and construction of new stations as well.

One of the projects being executed on top priority is the Wardha-Nanded new railway line. One of the most significant infrastructure development projects, this vital railway link spans a length of 284.65 kms of which the section from Wardha to Kalamb, a distance of 38.61 kms have been completed. Work on the next segment from Yavatmal to Digras, a distance of 77.30 is in full swing and is expected to be completed by 2024-25. The remaining segment of Kalamb-Yavatmal (38.96 kms) and Digras-Nanded (129.78 kms) is expected to be completed by 2025-26.

There are 26 stations along the route.

The Wardha-Yavatmal section being constructed by Central Railway is being executed in phases as follows:

• Wardha-Deoli – 14.92 kms commissioned in Phase -1

• Deoli-Kalamb – 25.69 kms commissioned in Phase -2

• Kalamb-Yavatmal – 38.96 kms to be commissioned in the final phase

The Wardha-Kalamb new line of 38.61 kms was inaugurated and train services on the new line were flagged off by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister in the august presence of other dignitaries on 28.2.2024.

Salient features

• The Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project is being jointly constructed by Central Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

• The 38.61 kms of railway between Wardha-Kalamb will provide seamless connectivity to Wardha, Deoli, Bhidi and Kalamb.

• Train services on this line will ensure easy commuting for students, traders and residents of this and nearby areas.

• It will ensure affordable and eco-friendly mode of transportation in these areas.

It will promote local trade and industries and thus boosting socio-economic growth of the region. The project is set to enhance connectivity and transportation options in the region, benefiting both passengers and the economy.