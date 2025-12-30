Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Longtime Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig | X

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra, is engaged to his long-time girlfriend of seven years, a report by ABP News claimed. As per the report, Raihan proposed to Aviva Baig and she accepted his proposal.

Both the Vadra and Baig families reportedly have close ties. Aviva is a photographer by profession. Sources claimed that Baig and her family are based in Delhi. Aviva is photographer by profession.

Who Is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan attended The Doon School in Dehradun. Notably, it is the same school from where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi studied. Raihan studied higher education in politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, reported NDTV.

Raihan is also a photographer. As per APRE Art House, His portfolio shows his interest in wildlife and commercial photography.

"Raihan Vadra, a 24-year-old visual artist, has been capturing the world through his camera lens since he was ten. His portfolio spans wildlife, street, and commercial photography. In 2021, Vadra debuted his first solo exhibition, 'Dark Perception,' at Bikaner House in New Delhi, exploring the theme of imaginative freedom," his bio on APRE Art House said.

Who Is Aviva Baig?

She completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School, reported INdia TV. She then reportedly pursued a degree in Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University.

As per information shared on her official website, Aviva is a Delhi-based photographer, known for capturing subtle, everyday moments with depth and emotion.