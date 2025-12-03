 Heart-Touching Video Of Priyanka Gandhi Posing With Physically Challenged Woman Outside Parliament Goes Viral
Sharing the clip on X, a user named Amock wrote, “A physically challenged woman came hoping to meet Priyanka Gandhi inside the Parliament complex. She was not allowed inside because of security rules. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saw her from a distance and immediately walked towards her. She is genuinely more than a politician, a compassionate human being.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

A heartwarming moment outside Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session has captured widespread attention on social media. In a video that has now gone viral, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen sitting beside a differently-abled woman in the Parliament porch area and posing for a photograph with her.

While MPs are often seen protesting or giving media bites outside Parliament, this unexpected moment of warmth has drawn praise from many netizens.

According to social media posts, the woman had arrived at the Parliament complex hoping to meet Priyanka Gandhi but was unable to enter due to security restrictions. Priyanka noticing her from a distance and walking towards her before sitting down next to her for a picture.

article-image

Another user, Supriya Bharadwaj, described it as “a heart-touching moment,” adding that Priyanka Gandhi met the woman “in such a warm and graceful manner.”

“Great leadership qualities,” commented Javaid Ahmad, reflecting the admiration expressed by many viewers.

However, not everyone was convinced. Some users criticised the video as “PR drama,” questioning Priyanka Gandhi’s intentions and accusing the Congress leader of staging the moment for cameras. One commenter wrote that only people with “limited IQ” would believe the Gandhis care for ordinary citizens, calling it “the height of useless PR.”

article-image

Another user remarked, “I wish instead of putting on a show for the camera, they worked for the people. Then they would have secured a majority. That’s why since ’85, they’ve been far from it and left holding only three states.”

Despite the polarised reactions, the video continues to circulate widely, sparking debate on social media over political image-building and authentic gestures of empathy.

