Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Fiancé Aviva Baig

By: Sunanda Singh | December 30, 2025
Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is reportedly engaged with Aviva Baig.
Aviva Baig is a skilled photographer and producer. Her art frequently examines the "subtle intricacies of existence," combining straightforwardness with daily complexities.
She is the co-creator of Atelier 11, a creative production studio and photographic facility located in Delhi that partners with brands and agencies throughout India.
At the same time, Aviva Baig resides in Delhi. Her elegance and allure have sparked widespread discussion on social media.
She studied at the renowned Modern School (Barakhamba Road) in Delhi and subsequently pursued Media Communication and Journalism at O.P. Jindal Global University.
In December 2025, Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra revealed their engagement after dating for seven years primarily in private.
