Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Houses, Vehicles Damaged Due To Flash Flood In Chamoli; Several Feared Missing

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Houses, Vehicles Damaged Due To Flash Flood In Chamoli; 1 Woman Buried Under Debris (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Chamoli: A massive cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the late hours of Friday, causing destruction in the region. Several houses reportedly collapsed. The Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the Tharali tehsil complex are the worst-affected areas\, as reported by India Today. Several people are feared missing.

A large amount of debris swept through the houses in the area due to a flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. Multiple vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods. A 20-year-old woman was reportedly buried under the debris in Sagwara village.

Visuals From The Spot:

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Heavy rainfall since late evening has caused massive destruction in Chamoli district's Tharali region. A cloudburst late Friday night buried several vehicles under debris in Radibagad and Chepado.





The other person was missing from the Chepdon market area. A flood-like situation persists in Tunri Gadhera, and the debris has reached structures near the Pindar River, reported PTI. The Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway connecting Tharali was shut due to debris near Ming Gadhera.

The Tharali-Sagwara road and Dungri road have also been closed for traffic. Schools remained shut in three development blocks at government's order.

Authorities have launched a relief operation. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of the state, including Dehradun, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora and Nainital.

"Last night in Tharali, Chamoli, around 1- 1:30 am, there was excessive rainfall, as a result of which, a lot of sludge flowed down damaging two houses. The sludge has entered 10-12 houses. In the upper part of Tharali, 10-12 shops have come in contact with sludge," Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman told news agency ANI.

"One person has gone missing and one woman is trapped in the debris. Teams are reaching the site. Chamoli DM was also trying to reach the spot but since the roads are blocked in many places, he is facing trouble reaching there. Relief teams will be dispatched via helicopters. SDRF and NDRF teams have also been dispatched... Primary Health Centre is Tharali has been alerted already and arrangements are being made... Expert teams are also on their way to the village," he added.

On the cloud burst incident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman says, "Last night in Tharali, Chamoli, around 1- 1:30 am, there was excessive rainfall, as a result of which, a lot of sludge flowed down damaging two houses.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the situation. "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Dhami said in an X post.

Meanwhile, an orange alert have been launched by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several parts of Uttarakhand. The police have urged public to remain alert in the rain-prone areas.

"In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas," the IMD said.