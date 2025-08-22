Kokilaben Ambani, Mother Of Mukesh & Anil Ambani, Admitted To HN Reliance Hospital In Mumbai

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with wife Nita Ambani (second from Right), mother Kokilaben (C) and sons arrive at the 40th annual meeting of Reliance Industries in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Kokilaben Ambani, mother of industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani, was airlifted and admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning, according to reports. The 91-year-old is the widow of the late Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

A video circulating online showed the Ambani family’s convoy arriving at the Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, sparking concern over her health. While the exact nature of her medical condition has not been disclosed, her advanced age has raised apprehensions about the seriousness of the situation.

As of now, the Ambani family has not issued any official statement regarding Kokilaben’s health status.

Who Is Kokilaben Ambani?

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is widely regarded as the matriarch of the Ambani family and a central figure in their remarkable journey through India’s modern transformation. Over the decades, she has been credited with being the guiding force behind the family, balancing tradition with progress while nurturing the next generations of India’s most influential business clan.

Kokilaben is the mother of four children, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaocar and has always been seen as the unifying pillar of the family. Known for her simplicity, she is a strict vegetarian and a devoted follower of Shrinath ji. Despite her advancing years, she continues to make appearances at family and public functions, symbolising strength and continuity.

Kokilaben's Legacy Over The Years

Her life’s legacy, however, extends beyond the sheer scale of her family’s wealth. Kokilaben has often been described as the moral compass of the Ambani household, ensuring values and traditions were passed down while providing steady support to her husband, the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. Her ability to hold the family together through both milestones and challenges remains one of her most defining contributions.

Philanthropy has also marked a key chapter in Kokilaben’s journey. She has been actively associated with several charitable and social welfare initiatives, particularly in healthcare. The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, one of the country’s premier multi-speciality medical facilities, stands as a tribute to her commitment to social causes and public welfare.