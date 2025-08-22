Security Breach At Parliament: Man Scales Wall, Enters Premises Illegally; Arrested: Reports

Security Breach At Parliament: Man Scales Wall, Enters Premises Illegally; Arrested (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: In a major security breach, a man entered the Parliament building by scaling a wall in New Delhi on Friday. He was held by security personnel and handed over to police. Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are interrogating the man.

At around 6.30 am, the man entered the premises by climbing the tree and then scaling the boundary wall, reported PTI, citing sources. As per the Delhi Police, the man has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind (20). He is reported to be mentally unstable.

He managed to reach the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side, before being apprehended by security personnel.

"He has since been handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation. IB and Special Cell officers are questioning him to determine his motive," said the source as quoted by the news agency.

The incident took place a day after both houses were adjourned sine die. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 21.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat expressed concern over the incident. "This is a serious issue. Even with 24/7 security in place, climbing trees and scaling walls is a very serious matter. I believe that instead of just focusing on catching the culprits, it is more important to understand how such breaches happen so that security lapses are not repeated," Bhagat told IANS.

"We had already issued strict instructions earlier regarding such attacks. If security personnel act in this manner, it is a serious concern," he added.

Parliament Security Breach In 2023:

A similar incident took place on December 13, 2023, when two men climbed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters.

The two intruders named Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, entered the Lok Sabha chamber. One of them jumped onto the tables where the Members of Parliament (MPs) were seated and released the yellow-coloured smoke canister. The other individuals named Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi chanted slogans.

At the time of the incident, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present in the house.

The incident coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack