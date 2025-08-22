Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11 Shuts Core Real-Money Games Operations, Mass Layoffs Feared

File Image |

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 is reportedly shutting down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which bans all online games played with money.

According to internal communication accessed by Entrackr, Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, has decided to discontinue its core real-money business, which contributed more than two-thirds of its revenue. The move comes after the new law introduced strict penalties, including fines of up to Rs. 1 crore and jail terms of up to three years for violators.

Company assures Dream11 users that their account balance is safe

The company has assured users that their account balances remain safe and can be withdrawn without restrictions. Going forward, Dream Sports will focus on non-monetary gaming and allied ventures such as FanCode, DreamSetGo, Sportz Drip, and Dream Game Studios. It is also exploring international expansion in markets where real-money gaming is permitted.

Mass layoffs feared?

The shutdown is expected to lead to significant layoffs, as a large portion of Dream Sports' workforce was engaged in its RMG vertical. Dream11's exit from real-money gaming marks one of the biggest fallouts from the Online Gaming Bill 2025, which has dramatically altered India’s gaming industry landscape. We have reached out to the company regarding its next steps and will update the copy when we hear back.

Update (12.51pm IST): Dream11 has declined to comment at the moment. "At this stage, we don’t have a comment to share. Should we have a point of view or updates that we can provide, we’ll be sure to let you know," the company said in a statement.

This could mark the end of fantasy sports, something that Dream11 pionered in, especially during the annual IPL season. The online gaing bill prohibits offering, facilitating, advertising, or promoting online games that involve monetary stakes, regardless of whether they are skill-based or chance-based.

Violators face severe punishment, including up to 3 years in jail and fines of up to Rs. 1 crore. Financial intermediaries and advertisers are also held accountable, with penalties of up to 2 years' imprisonment and fines reaching Rs. 50 lakh.