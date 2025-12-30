 'Forced To Resign In 30 Minutes': TCS Employee Claims No Severance Despite 11-Year-Long Service
A former TCS employee claims he was forced to resign in 30 minutes, receiving only three months' salary without severance. He reported mediclaim deductions from his settlement. This incident aligns with other similar reports amid TCS's 2025 restructuring, which involves cutting about 12,000 jobs.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive Retrenchments | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

A former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee with over 11 years of service has alleged that he was compelled to resign under duress in just 30 minutes, receiving only three months’ salary without any severance package. He further claims that the company deducted remaining mediclaim EMIs from his final settlement while withdrawing the mediclaim facility altogether. This ordeal is an addition to many others who have reported similar forced or coerced exits from TCS in the recent months.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted his ordeal on WhatsApp. The message was then posted on Reddit by an anonymous user. "I have gone through the same, forced resign in 30 minutes,” he stated. After more than a decade of dedicated service, he was abruptly informed of the decision, leaving little room for discussion or negotiation. He was paid three months’ salary as notice pay but received no additional severance compensation.

Unaware of potential severance entitlements at the time, he raised the issue only after submitting his resignation. TCS reportedly responded that the Full and Final (F&F) settlement was already processed, closing the matter with “no further discussions.”

The employee highlighted what he described as an opaque policy on severance. “TCS has declared that they’re paying but T&C only when employee asks, otherwise a BIG NO.” He also alleged that outstanding mediclaim EMIs were debited from his settlement without providing continued coverage, leaving him without critical health benefits post-exit.

Such claims echo multiple complaints from other TCS employees who say severance packages — sometimes extending to 1.5–2 years’ salary for long-serving staff — are offered selectively or only upon explicit demand.

TCS 2025 Restructuring: Around 12,000 Jobs Cut

The incident comes amid TCS’s major workforce restructuring in 2025, widely reported as involving the reduction of approximately 12,000 positions — roughly 2 percent of its global headcount. The company attributed the move to skill gaps, AI-driven changes, and the need to remain competitive. Quarterly reports showed a net headcount decline, dropping below 600,000 employees by mid-year.

