 BSNL Rolls Out Voice Over WiFi Services Nationwide On New Year
BSNL Rolls Out Voice Over WiFi Services Nationwide On New Year

BSNL has launched Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services across all telecom circles in India, enabling seamless high-quality calls over Wi-Fi networks. Particularly beneficial for rural and remote areas with weak mobile signals, the free service supports modern smartphones, requires no additional apps, and ensures smooth handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks, boosting connectivity.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced the nationwide rollout of Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as Wi-Fi Calling, on New Year. This advanced service is now available to all BSNL customers across every telecom circle in the country, ensuring seamless and high-quality connectivity even in challenging environments, said Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's premier state-owned telecommunications provider.

The service is now available to BSNL customers across all telecom circles in the country. According to BSNL, the service is particularly beneficial in rural and remote areas where mobile coverage may be limited, provided a stable Wi-Fi connection is available, including BSNL Bharat Fiber or other broadband services.

BSNL Installs 97,068 Indigenous 4G Sites; 93,511 On-Air As Push Toward 5G Begins
VoWiFi also helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls. “VoWiFi enables customers to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear and reliable connectivity in areas with weak mobile signal such as homes, offices, basements, and remote locations,” Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

VoWiFi is an IMS-based service that supports seamless handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Calls are made using the customer’s existing mobile number and phone dialer, without the need for third-party applications. “VoWiFi is supported on most modern smartphones. Customers only need to enable Wi-Fi Calling in their handset settings. For device compatibility and support, customers may visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or contact the BSNL helpline – 18001503,” said the ministry. The launch of VoWiFi is an important step in BSNL’s network modernisation programme and its commitment to improving connectivity across the country, especially in underserved areas, said the ministry in a statement.

