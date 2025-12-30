Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol | Pinterest

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has addressed growing concerns about automation and artificial intelligence (AI) potentially reducing staff numbers in stores, emphasising that the company remains committed to the human-crafted coffee experience while using technology primarily behind the scenes.

Niccol on automation and reducing staff in-stores

When asked directly in a WSJ interview, “Will you end up with fewer people in the stores?” Niccol responded,“I don’t know if we’ll end up with fewer people in the stores. What I do hope happens is we can get our product to people more efficiently.”

He stressed that Starbucks views coffee-making as a craft that benefits from human interaction, stating, “At the end of the day, this is still a craft business. I think it’s important for you to see the espresso shot get pulled, the milk gets steamed, the actual handcrafting of the beverage.”

Niccol firmly rejected the idea of robotic baristas, adding, “I know there’s a lot of people that believe you can have a robot do it. I just think it takes the soul out of the experience.” He continued, “We’re not going there anytime soon. No, no, probably as long as I get to do this job, you know, we will be having our baristas set up to provide a great experience - human to human.”

Technology will be used as a behind-the-scenes tool

Niccol described technology’s role at Starbucks as supportive rather than replacement-focused. “Yeah, so technology has been a big journey for us. It’s more behind the scenes or behind the counter,” he explained.

A key example is the Green Dot Assistant, an AI-powered tool rolled out in 2025 that acts as a “copilot for our store leaders.” It helps with tasks such as predicting equipment maintenance needs, optimal staff deployment when someone calls off, and adjusting schedules based on business patterns - like shifting from weekday morning rushes to weekend afternoons.

The company also uses broader AI platforms like Deep Brew for personalisation, inventory management, supply chain optimisation, and forecasting. Additional tools include automated inventory scanning and “smart Q” systems to manage order flow from multiple channels , reducing bottlenecks without eliminating human roles.